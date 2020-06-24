Summertime

Very hot day today, about to hit 30 degrees C in the shade, which is wayyyy too hot for this wilting English rose!



So I got up early and painted the front gate with black Cuprinol......got it all over me, of course! I am the messiest decorator in the world methinks, although my dear friend just reminded me that the floors of artists studios are always covered in paint, so maybe I am just creative!



Got the work done early so I can have a rest now and enjoy the Summer weather in the garden before we tackle the loft.....



Not content with decorating the house, sorting the garden and the gate and fencing, clearing out the garage - we did that last weekend - we now want to sort the loft. Gluttons for punishment, eh?



But for the next hour, I shall be in the garden under my sail shade with a cool drink. Bliss.......