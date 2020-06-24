Previous
Next
Summertime by casablanca
Photo 1182

Summertime

Very hot day today, about to hit 30 degrees C in the shade, which is wayyyy too hot for this wilting English rose!

So I got up early and painted the front gate with black Cuprinol......got it all over me, of course! I am the messiest decorator in the world methinks, although my dear friend just reminded me that the floors of artists studios are always covered in paint, so maybe I am just creative!

Got the work done early so I can have a rest now and enjoy the Summer weather in the garden before we tackle the loft.....

Not content with decorating the house, sorting the garden and the gate and fencing, clearing out the garage - we did that last weekend - we now want to sort the loft. Gluttons for punishment, eh?

But for the next hour, I shall be in the garden under my sail shade with a cool drink. Bliss.......
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
i love summer days
June 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise