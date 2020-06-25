Bag for Life?

The cleaning and sorting continues at our house, though hubby had to return to work today after his "holiday" and Teenager is on Zoom every morning taking the Navigation and Theory section of a yacht Day Skipper course.



So that leaves me then! Estate agent coming around later to give us an estimate on price so that we know what our budget will roughly be when we are looking for our new home next year.



This image is a so called "bag for life" from the supermarket Sainsbury (or Sainsbugs as my pal calls it!) Not sure if it is supposed to be its life or my life, but either way the risk with reusable shopping bags is that they harbour germs so I throw them in the washing machine on a short wash every week. I liked the orange glow as it hung with the sun behind on the washing line.