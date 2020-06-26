Previous
On Reflection by casablanca
Photo 1184

On Reflection

Today would have been my brother's birthday. Over 40 years since he died as a teenager now, but I still miss him. Wonder what he would have done with those years?

This is the child's fishing net I use for scooping bugs and grass out of our paddling pool reflected in the water.

Good valuation on our house yesterday and some interesting propositions to give us food for thought.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Graham Harcombe ace
What a very poignant first paragraph. Your net in that gorgeous blue however, makes a very pleasant abstract.
June 26th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Precious memories of those we hold dear. Lovely shot to capture the reflection.
June 26th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Its interesting to reflect on what might have been, and this is a great image for that.
June 26th, 2020  
