Photo 1184
On Reflection
Today would have been my brother's birthday. Over 40 years since he died as a teenager now, but I still miss him. Wonder what he would have done with those years?
This is the child's fishing net I use for scooping bugs and grass out of our paddling pool reflected in the water.
Good valuation on our house yesterday and some interesting propositions to give us food for thought.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Graham Harcombe
ace
What a very poignant first paragraph. Your net in that gorgeous blue however, makes a very pleasant abstract.
June 26th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Precious memories of those we hold dear. Lovely shot to capture the reflection.
June 26th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Its interesting to reflect on what might have been, and this is a great image for that.
June 26th, 2020
