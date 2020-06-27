Wholemeal Caraway Soda Bread

Yesterday, I had a go at making soda bread for the first time. I always loved it when I lived in Ireland, so it was time to try, particularly since it was an hour before lunch and there was no bread left for the men in the house! It came out really well. Not obligatory to add the caraway and you could experiment with white flour or a mixture, whatever suits you.



Here is the recipe in case you fancied having a try. It's ridiculously easy! Photos are just before baking and just after.



1lb plain wholemeal flour

1 tsp salt

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

A few turns of freshly ground pepper

1 oz butter

2 or 3 tsp caraway seeds

1/2 pint buttermilk

Milk if needed

Extra flour for dusting



1. Preheat oven to 200°C (fan oven 180°C or gas mark 6)



2. Lightly flour a baking sheet.



3. Mix flour, salt, bicarbonate of soda and pepper into a bowl, then lightly rub in the butter. Stir in the caraway seeds.



4. Make a well in the centre and pour in the buttermilk and stir in. Mix it together with your hands in the bowl to make a soft but not sticky dough. If needed, add a little milk.



5. Flour a surface and knead the dough for about 2 minutes, then shape it into a round of about 8 inches diameter. Use a sharp knife and cut a deep cross into the top of the dough and sprinkle with a little extra flour.



6. Bake in the oven for around 35 minutes or until risen and lightly browned. The loaf should sound hollow when you tap it underneath when it is cooked.



7. Cool on a wire rack and serve in wedges or slices, whichever you prefer. Wonderful with butter! On day two, the loaf also makes fantastic toast.