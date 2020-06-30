Windswept

Today I made my first trip to somewhere that wasn't the supermarket or delivering food since mid March.



The RHS Gardens at Hyde Hall have re-opened to pre-booked time slots with lots of one way systems and social distancing. The cafes are not open but they have two places to buy hot drinks, ice cream or sandwiches through a hatch or from a van, which was welcome.



Even the toilets were open, though on a one in-one out basis. Thankfully as my ticket was booked for first thing in the morning on a rainy day, there were few people in competition for the facilities!



Glorious just to be somewhere that was not my own four walls or garden or Sainsbugs!



Plenty of beauty to photograph there as well as people watching, but I shall start with this one simply because I like it. A windswept echinacea losing its petals with tall spikes of purple salvia behind. There are days when I simply thank God for colour.