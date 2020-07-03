Previous
Before and After! by casablanca
Photo 1191

Before and After!

Yay, haircut day!

Teenager is not completely sure now as he spent quite a while developing that lovely long hair and wild beard, but we all look neat and tidy again.......for now!

Last haircut before this? 11th February!
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Casablanca

@casablanca

Babs ace
The castaways have been rescued. You look almost human again. ha ha
July 3rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@onewing Almost......
July 3rd, 2020  
