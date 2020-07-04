"All come to look for America...."

In honour of all my American friends today on July 4th.



These were some of our favourite places on our mad whistlestop driving tour in the October of my 50th year.



Top left: walking to America via the Rainbow Bridge from the Canadian side of Niagara Falls where we had stayed 2 days.



Centre and bottom left: Glorious Vermont and the covered bridges at Bennington.



Centre: New York City and the beautiful beach at Montauk on Long Island



Third strip: road signs in Connecticut and NYC, the Empire State Building and the best "Apple Cider Donuts" I have ever tasted, hot and freshly cooked at a garden centre in Vermont.



Right hand side: Newport, Rhode Island - fantastic for sailing and we did!

Bennington, Vermont dressed for Autumn

Lady Liberty herself.



Could have chosen so many places among those we saw on our 10 day trip, but just wanted to post a tribute to the places in America we loved.



I know it is a bit different this year, as is everything around the globe, but happy Independence Day to you all. I wish you joy in the simple things and celebration in your hearts and homes today.











