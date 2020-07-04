Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1192
"All come to look for America...."
In honour of all my American friends today on July 4th.
These were some of our favourite places on our mad whistlestop driving tour in the October of my 50th year.
Top left: walking to America via the Rainbow Bridge from the Canadian side of Niagara Falls where we had stayed 2 days.
Centre and bottom left: Glorious Vermont and the covered bridges at Bennington.
Centre: New York City and the beautiful beach at Montauk on Long Island
Third strip: road signs in Connecticut and NYC, the Empire State Building and the best "Apple Cider Donuts" I have ever tasted, hot and freshly cooked at a garden centre in Vermont.
Right hand side: Newport, Rhode Island - fantastic for sailing and we did!
Bennington, Vermont dressed for Autumn
Lady Liberty herself.
Could have chosen so many places among those we saw on our 10 day trip, but just wanted to post a tribute to the places in America we loved.
I know it is a bit different this year, as is everything around the globe, but happy Independence Day to you all. I wish you joy in the simple things and celebration in your hearts and homes today.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1379
photos
178
followers
71
following
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
Kathy A
ace
Great collage. Happy Independence Day USA
July 4th, 2020
chikadnz
ace
We have never travelled in the States but enjoyed your collage, especially the no parking sign and the autumn (fall) colours. Happy July 4th!
July 4th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@chikadnz
If you ever get a chance to visit in Autumn (I'm English, I can't call it fall either!) then Vermont and the whole New England area is just stunning for colour. Well worth it.
July 4th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Great collage, glad I’m not there at the moment though!
July 4th, 2020
Paul
ace
Great collage of your trip to the USA. Thank you for the 4th of July greetings!
July 4th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great collage and memories.
July 4th, 2020
