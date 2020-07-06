Previous
Potato Fudge by casablanca
Photo 1194

Potato Fudge

When my Irish friend sent me a recipe for Potato Fudge, I thought it must be a spoof. She assured me it wasn't, so I tried it last night. It's actually rather tasty!

3oz mashed potato
1 oz butter
4 oz chocolate
1 lb icing (powdered) sugar

Simply melt the butter and chocolate together in a bowl over a pan of hot water, stir in the mashed potato (sieved is best, or as pulverised as possible!) then stir that into the icing sugar.

Get your hands in there to knead it all together and press into a tin. Pop it in the fridge for an hour and hey presto! Potato fudge.

I used a milk chocolate but I suspect a much darker chocolate would lessen the sweetness, so I shall try that next time. What fun!
Casablanca

ace
Kathy A ace
Wow, that sounds interesting, I must try it
July 6th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
You wouldn't think these ingredients go well together - how wrong! Nice that you tried the recipe out yourself and glad it was a tasty result.
July 6th, 2020  
