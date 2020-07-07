Study in Blue

Off to Sainsbugs on a grocery run for my parents and caught sight of myself in the window........it still gives me a jolt.



When I was young, the only people who wore masks out in the streets in public were The Lone Ranger, Zorro and bank robbers.



Now I feel like a blend of all three! Add in the blue antimicrobial gloves and I am definitely a study in blue today. I am smiling but I am not sure there is any way to tell!



Struggle to hear so well out there because the abundance of masks has made me realise how much I actually lip read alongside the sound I am hearing. Take the lips away and I feel like my perception is swimming in treacle. Be kind to anyone you know who is deaf or hard of hearing. Difficult in these masked days.