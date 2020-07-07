Previous
Study in Blue by casablanca
Photo 1195

Off to Sainsbugs on a grocery run for my parents and caught sight of myself in the window........it still gives me a jolt.

When I was young, the only people who wore masks out in the streets in public were The Lone Ranger, Zorro and bank robbers.

Now I feel like a blend of all three! Add in the blue antimicrobial gloves and I am definitely a study in blue today. I am smiling but I am not sure there is any way to tell!

Struggle to hear so well out there because the abundance of masks has made me realise how much I actually lip read alongside the sound I am hearing. Take the lips away and I feel like my perception is swimming in treacle. Be kind to anyone you know who is deaf or hard of hearing. Difficult in these masked days.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A ace
I suffer from tinnitus, trying to understand people wearing masks is a nightmare. I do like your blue combo though
July 7th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely vision in blue!
So your super markets let you in with gloves?
July 7th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@carole_sandford I always wear them in the supermarket as my parents are in the “extremely vulnerable” category so I am ultra careful when I shop fir them. Do other supermarkets not like it then? Intrigued by the question....
July 7th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Very colour coordinated, you look like a pretty mugger! I hadn't even thought about deaf people so you have made me aware, thank you.
July 7th, 2020  
Wylie ace
and a very fetching mask it is too!
July 7th, 2020  
