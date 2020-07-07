Off to Sainsbugs on a grocery run for my parents and caught sight of myself in the window........it still gives me a jolt.
When I was young, the only people who wore masks out in the streets in public were The Lone Ranger, Zorro and bank robbers.
Now I feel like a blend of all three! Add in the blue antimicrobial gloves and I am definitely a study in blue today. I am smiling but I am not sure there is any way to tell!
Struggle to hear so well out there because the abundance of masks has made me realise how much I actually lip read alongside the sound I am hearing. Take the lips away and I feel like my perception is swimming in treacle. Be kind to anyone you know who is deaf or hard of hearing. Difficult in these masked days.
So your super markets let you in with gloves?