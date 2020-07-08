Sign up
Mad Dogs and Englishmen
Last night, at twenty to ten when it was almost dark, hubby sighed as he saw the rain was just beginning and said
"I always mean to put the next lot of fertilizer on the lawn before it rains."
So, helpful wife that I am, I said
"It's hardly raining yet and it's going to rain all night and most of tomorrow. Do it now."
"Now? In the dark?"
"Why not? How much do you need to see to achieve the job?"
So punctuated by frequent low laughter and smiles, he went out in the dark and the rain to run the little trolley full of fertilizer around the three lawns. Job done!
See here? Moving so fast, he's a blur.....can't be anything to do with the fact there was no light out there......
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Kathy A
ace
This gave me a much needed laugh.
July 8th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. Hope that you are rewarded with a lovely lush lawn.
July 8th, 2020
