Scuppered by casablanca
Photo 1201

Scuppered

Yesterday was Flying Ant Day in our garden. Always intrigued with the theory that they all fly at the same moment across the country, but apparently this isn't so.

So off they all flew, emerging from the nests in the ground and scattering around the garden and beyond, ready to start new colonies. This one, however, was scuppered within seconds by flying into a spider web on my Swingball pole.

You can see the threads there, though clearly the poor flying ant didn't. I rather liked the shadow on the pole. Probably a lot of fat spiders out there this morning, as this was not the only one I observed yesterday trapped in a web.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
