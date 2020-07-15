Previous
Mirrored Sunset by casablanca
Mirrored Sunset

I live in a built up area so there is no easy to access low horizon around to photograph sunrise and sunset.

Took this leaning out of an upstairs window, looking down on the conservatory roof. You can see some of the stripes of the folding blinds showing through and the TV aerial on the house behind us.

One way to get a sunset around here anyway!
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

Wylie ace
That's certainly doing sunset the hard way! well done.
July 15th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
I have visions of you dangling from the window and someone holding your ankles. I Can see an upside down dog in the tree reflection.
July 15th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@wakelys Ha ha, now that would be a photographic opportunity LOL!! I can see the dog now too.......
July 15th, 2020  
