Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1203
Mirrored Sunset
I live in a built up area so there is no easy to access low horizon around to photograph sunrise and sunset.
Took this leaning out of an upstairs window, looking down on the conservatory roof. You can see some of the stripes of the folding blinds showing through and the TV aerial on the house behind us.
One way to get a sunset around here anyway!
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1390
photos
180
followers
72
following
329% complete
View this month »
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
14th July 2020 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
That's certainly doing sunset the hard way! well done.
July 15th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
I have visions of you dangling from the window and someone holding your ankles. I Can see an upside down dog in the tree reflection.
July 15th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@wakelys
Ha ha, now that would be a photographic opportunity LOL!! I can see the dog now too.......
July 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close