Peacock Butterfly

Went to the RHS Gardens at Hyde Hall again yesterday, the only place I have been so far that isn't Sainsbugs.



Grey day but nice for a leg stretch somewhere beautiful. Didn't take my big camera with me, only had my little handbag one, so I was surprised and pleased to manage to capture this Peacock butterfly on the cone flowers.



They used to be so plentiful in my childhood. Years since I last saw one.



Still laughing at all your comments yesterday. The shot wasn't nearly so dramatic to take as the comments suggested.......feet remained on the floor of the upstairs room, though on tiptoes! Very funny though. Thanks for the laugh.