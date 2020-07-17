Previous
Happy Smile by casablanca
Photo 1205

Happy Smile

My Teenager's job offer was withdrawn officially this week thanks to Covid restrictions and his Watersports Instructor Course that closed in March, just 11 days before he would have fully qualified, has yet to be able to re-open under the guidelines.

However..........got to love a however! Yesterday he secured his first ever job teaching Paddlesports at a local outdoor adventure centre and he starts Monday! Paddlesports - kayak, canoe, SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard), powerboat and all the associated First Aid and Safety stuff were all passed in January, so he can at least work using those.

Mixture of delight and shellshock as we really didn't expect anything in the present conditions. We are all extremely happy :) Cheering him on and hoping all goes well for him there.
Casablanca

Annie D ace
That's great news....and what a happy smile and handsome face 🙂
July 17th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I could only see the first paragraph and was wondering why he was smiling but now I get it. Great news!
July 17th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Happy happy face! Congratulations to you lovely son - I am so thrilled this has happened. A great challenge for him and I am sure he will Grab it with both hands and be successful! Whatever happens he is going to enjoy the summer! It’s about time we all had some good positive news! Thanks for sharing your joy!
July 17th, 2020  
Lynn ace
Great news, very happy for you all!
July 17th, 2020  
