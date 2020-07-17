Happy Smile

My Teenager's job offer was withdrawn officially this week thanks to Covid restrictions and his Watersports Instructor Course that closed in March, just 11 days before he would have fully qualified, has yet to be able to re-open under the guidelines.



However..........got to love a however! Yesterday he secured his first ever job teaching Paddlesports at a local outdoor adventure centre and he starts Monday! Paddlesports - kayak, canoe, SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard), powerboat and all the associated First Aid and Safety stuff were all passed in January, so he can at least work using those.



Mixture of delight and shellshock as we really didn't expect anything in the present conditions. We are all extremely happy :) Cheering him on and hoping all goes well for him there.