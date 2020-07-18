Trapped

Having not seen a Peacock butterfly in years until I photographed that one at Hyde Hall on Wednesday, I walked into my garage yesterday afternoon and found a Peacock butterfly frantically trying to beat its wings against the window to escape.



When I walked in, she sat down on the window ledge but got her wing and foot caught in a spider web. I released her with a little wallpaper smoothing tool and she sat for a minute on the window stay, as if catching her breath.



So I photographed her beauty then and there.



Then she started flapping her wings against the window again. She didn't seem to notice the door was just inches away and wide open with air flowing in. So I unlocked the window and opened it and she flew out like a rocket.



Beauty twice in one week. A rare thing.