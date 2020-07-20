Sign up
Photo 1208
Tying a Bowline
These hands belong to my hubby, who was resolving an issue with the spinnaker on our ancient but lovely little Mirror dinghy yesterday.
This morning, I just dropped Teenager off for his first ever day of paid work at the outdoor adventure centre, where he will be working on the paddlesports lake.
Remembering seeing him learn to sail at this very site and on that very lake when he was 8 years old. Full circle, eh?
He drove my car for the practice and I drove it back again.
Big red L plates on the car made me think yes, Red Letter Day today for him. Can't wait to hear how it went when we see him again later.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Babs
ace
What an exciting day for the teenager as he begins another stage in his life. I hope you took his photo. Another milestone
July 20th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@onewing
I did! As he was wearing the same shirt as he had on last Thursday (washed in between, of course!) I didn't post it here today. Hopefully he will love it there.
July 20th, 2020
