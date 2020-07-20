Tying a Bowline

These hands belong to my hubby, who was resolving an issue with the spinnaker on our ancient but lovely little Mirror dinghy yesterday.



This morning, I just dropped Teenager off for his first ever day of paid work at the outdoor adventure centre, where he will be working on the paddlesports lake.



Remembering seeing him learn to sail at this very site and on that very lake when he was 8 years old. Full circle, eh?



He drove my car for the practice and I drove it back again.



Big red L plates on the car made me think yes, Red Letter Day today for him. Can't wait to hear how it went when we see him again later.