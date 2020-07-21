Water water everywhere.....

Thanks for all your kind wishes for the Teenager. He loved his first day and enjoyed being back on the water again and his first time helping teach children. He got very sunburned on his arms though, oops! Of course, he is used to being out all day on the water but his course was in the Winter! Slathered on the After Sun with Aloe Vera, a long sleeved light shirt and hopefully he will feel a lot better soon.



Took this image as I refilled our paddling pool. When it's hot, I quite like popping out there for a paddle to chill down on and off through the day. If your feet are cooled off again, I find you feel refreshed.