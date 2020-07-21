Previous
Next
Water water everywhere..... by casablanca
Photo 1209

Water water everywhere.....

Thanks for all your kind wishes for the Teenager. He loved his first day and enjoyed being back on the water again and his first time helping teach children. He got very sunburned on his arms though, oops! Of course, he is used to being out all day on the water but his course was in the Winter! Slathered on the After Sun with Aloe Vera, a long sleeved light shirt and hopefully he will feel a lot better soon.

Took this image as I refilled our paddling pool. When it's hot, I quite like popping out there for a paddle to chill down on and off through the day. If your feet are cooled off again, I find you feel refreshed.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise