Photo 1211
Floating in the blue
Would love to say this little bee was floating in the blue of the sky, but alas he was floating on the surface of my paddling pool and wasn't going to be flying anywhere again.
But isn't he beautiful?
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd July 2020 7:44am
Pam Knowler
ace
He does look like he is flying past! How sad he didn’t make it! We need our bees!
July 23rd, 2020
