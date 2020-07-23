Previous
Floating in the blue by casablanca
Floating in the blue

Would love to say this little bee was floating in the blue of the sky, but alas he was floating on the surface of my paddling pool and wasn't going to be flying anywhere again.

But isn't he beautiful?
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler ace
He does look like he is flying past! How sad he didn’t make it! We need our bees!
July 23rd, 2020  
