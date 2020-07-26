Previous
Rain, rain, go away....... by casablanca
Rain, rain, go away.......

The gnome is sitting in the shed, contemplating the rain and wondering when it will stop so he can get back out there and finish the gardening....
26th July 2020

Casablanca

Wylie
we too are getting steady rain, but its so rare we should really be enjoying it more! Your gnome does look a little wistful at the rain. Nicely shot.
July 26th, 2020  
Kathy A
Ordinarily I'd suggest you send him over here to do my gardening but we are into our second day of steady rain with more ahead apparently
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
