Photo 1214
Rain, rain, go away.......
The gnome is sitting in the shed, contemplating the rain and wondering when it will stop so he can get back out there and finish the gardening....
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1401
photos
180
followers
70
following
1214
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th July 2020 7:27am
Privacy
Public
Wylie
ace
we too are getting steady rain, but its so rare we should really be enjoying it more! Your gnome does look a little wistful at the rain. Nicely shot.
July 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Ordinarily I’d suggest you send him over here to do my gardening but we are into our second day of steady rain with more ahead apparently
July 26th, 2020
