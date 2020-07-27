Previous
Memory Lane: Jerusalem by casablanca
Photo 1215

Memory Lane: Jerusalem

As holidays are not happening this year for us, I have decided to take a few days to wander down memory lane and be thankful for the places I have visited in the past.

It's August 1991, I have not yet met my husband-to-be and I am on a dance conference in Jerusalem. This image was taken on my old OM10 film camera and it is at the Temple Mount just above the Wailing Wall.

The only time I have ever been lucky enough to visit Israel, I found Jerusalem a deep and profound place to be. So much history. So many conflicts under the surface between the differing quarters and yet also so ancient and beautiful.

The name literally means "City of Peace" and although it seems a long way from that, yet there is a depth in the place that draws you in.

I danced there, I sang there, I played the piano there, I even played flute at a concert in the Old City but most of all I just loved wandering the streets, enjoying the people, the cultures, the food and the overwhelming sense of being somewhere significant on earth.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A ace
Look at you in your beautiful happy yellow dress, looking like you haven’t got a care in the world. I was supposed to be going to Israel in 6 weeks 😢
July 27th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Aww, so sorry your trip is postponed. We had big plans for this Summer too, but not happening. That's why I thought I would look back and be thankful. I realise I have seen a lot of places over the years. I hope your trip is back on at some point and you can enjoy it there. It's a unique place.
July 27th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow what an experience. Dancing, singing, playing the piano and flute all in such a fabulous place. Good to look back and be thankful.
July 27th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
What a wonderful experience that must have been! I am always saying I must visit that holy place which although surrounded by trouble is peaceful and every one respects the feelings of the other. Christine has kept me back from deciding because she is afraid we may be caught up in the troubles. Now I have an urge to go after seeing your shot and reading your story.
July 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and such wonderful memories.
July 27th, 2020  
