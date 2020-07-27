Memory Lane: Jerusalem

As holidays are not happening this year for us, I have decided to take a few days to wander down memory lane and be thankful for the places I have visited in the past.



It's August 1991, I have not yet met my husband-to-be and I am on a dance conference in Jerusalem. This image was taken on my old OM10 film camera and it is at the Temple Mount just above the Wailing Wall.



The only time I have ever been lucky enough to visit Israel, I found Jerusalem a deep and profound place to be. So much history. So many conflicts under the surface between the differing quarters and yet also so ancient and beautiful.



The name literally means "City of Peace" and although it seems a long way from that, yet there is a depth in the place that draws you in.



I danced there, I sang there, I played the piano there, I even played flute at a concert in the Old City but most of all I just loved wandering the streets, enjoying the people, the cultures, the food and the overwhelming sense of being somewhere significant on earth.