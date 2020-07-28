Memory Lane: 1992, Verona

We are forward a year from yesterday's image and I now have a boyfriend, who will become my husband in less than a year from now. It's July 1992 and we drove to Verona, camping all the way, finally arriving at Lasize on Lake Garda.



The Opera Festival was amazing. We saw Verdi's Aida, which is the set above, and my all time favourite - Puccini's La Boheme.



If you are posh and rich, you have an expensive ticket down in the ground area on a proper chair. If you are poor, like we were, you pay about £10 to sit on a stone step at the top of the arena and then a few lire to hire a cushion to soften the experience!



It is all in the open air in a magnificent amphitheatre. The ice cream sellers with their trays came around and they all sang Italian arias with the most beautiful voices. As dusk came, people would shine a torch or light a candle. (This was before the days when everyone had a phone with a light on!)



Stunning, atmospheric and just the best experience. They run the festival every year and if you get a chance to go, do! It's amazing.



Picture was on film and taken on my trusty old OM10.