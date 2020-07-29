Memory Lane: Monte Carlo and Eze

Hubby's 40th birthday back in 2000 and I organised a few days in Monte Carlo. We flew to Nice and because it was out of season, they threw in a helicopter transfer to Monte Carlo for free. It was my first ever helicopter flight so I asked if I could sit up the front with the pilot and I never stopped smiling the whole time, I loved it!



I won £200 playing roulette in the casino, which surprised me as I didn't actually know how to play! We also hired a car and drove the Grand Corniche, the narrow winding road up the cliff into the mountains that led us across the spectacular viaduct in the rock to the eyrie village of Eze and its steep narrow streets.



So much to see in Monaco and its surrounds. A glorious spot and you could spend a day just watching all the rich people in their fast cars, amazing yachts and powercraft and the immaculately dressed women with their tiny handbag sized dogs! Lots of lovely architecture and tradition as well as opulence and money everywhere. Great fun to visit, must return one day! ❤️