Memory Lane: Australia

We lived in Australia for six months while my husband was on business back in the mid 1990s.



Our apartment was in Sydney in the CBD, just next to Darling Harbour, which left us a 15 minute stroll from the Opera House, Botanical Gardens and Bridge and just around the corner from the iconic Queen Victoria Building.



Our first and only time Down Under and before our son was born, so we made the most of travelling while we could at weekends and took a couple of holidays too.



Above you can see Sydney and its environs, Waratah Park, Hook Island in the Whitsundays, Alice Springs, Uluru, Kata Tjuta mountains in the Northern Territory, Canberra, the Blue Mountains, a tram in Adelaide, the Barossa Valley wine region, me on a scooter on Magnetic Island, and of course some of the wildlife - koala, roo and rainbow lorikeets.



We did many more things and saw many more places while we lived there, so this is only a small part of it. It's not strictly a holiday, but it was so exciting to be there we felt like it was!



I wonder if we will ever get the chance to return? Who knows......

