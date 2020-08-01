Memory Lane: French Yorkshire Pudding

It's September 2003 and we now have the Teenager in our lives, albeit in miniature since he is only 2 years old at this point.



This was his first ever trip abroad. It was a day trip on the ferry from Dover to Calais and we drove along the coast to Boulogne, where we attempted to feed him crepes for lunch.



His little nose went up and his face had that "you are channelling Lucrezia Borgia and trying to poison me, Mama" expression.



So I told him crepes were French Yorkshire Pudding. He beamed a big smile because he has always loved Yorkshire Pudding and he tucked in with great relish.



Thus begun a lifelong love affair with all things pancake. The memory still makes me smile.



An old film shot, of course, on the trusty OM10.