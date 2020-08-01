Sign up
Photo 1220
Memory Lane: French Yorkshire Pudding
It's September 2003 and we now have the Teenager in our lives, albeit in miniature since he is only 2 years old at this point.
This was his first ever trip abroad. It was a day trip on the ferry from Dover to Calais and we drove along the coast to Boulogne, where we attempted to feed him crepes for lunch.
His little nose went up and his face had that "you are channelling Lucrezia Borgia and trying to poison me, Mama" expression.
So I told him crepes were French Yorkshire Pudding. He beamed a big smile because he has always loved Yorkshire Pudding and he tucked in with great relish.
Thus begun a lifelong love affair with all things pancake. The memory still makes me smile.
An old film shot, of course, on the trusty OM10.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1407
photos
177
followers
69
following
334% complete
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Maggiemae
ace
Wow - to get such a good photo from so long ago is tremendous! He is so cute - don't tell him!
August 1st, 2020
Margo
ace
Nice happy shot!1
August 1st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Love both the story and the photo. You both still look the same today.
August 1st, 2020
