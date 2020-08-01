Previous
Memory Lane: French Yorkshire Pudding by casablanca
Memory Lane: French Yorkshire Pudding

It's September 2003 and we now have the Teenager in our lives, albeit in miniature since he is only 2 years old at this point.

This was his first ever trip abroad. It was a day trip on the ferry from Dover to Calais and we drove along the coast to Boulogne, where we attempted to feed him crepes for lunch.

His little nose went up and his face had that "you are channelling Lucrezia Borgia and trying to poison me, Mama" expression.

So I told him crepes were French Yorkshire Pudding. He beamed a big smile because he has always loved Yorkshire Pudding and he tucked in with great relish.

Thus begun a lifelong love affair with all things pancake. The memory still makes me smile.

An old film shot, of course, on the trusty OM10.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae ace
Wow - to get such a good photo from so long ago is tremendous! He is so cute - don't tell him!
August 1st, 2020  
Margo ace
Nice happy shot!1
August 1st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Love both the story and the photo. You both still look the same today.
August 1st, 2020  
