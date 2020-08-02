Previous
Memory Lane: It's All About Steam Trains

It's 2007 and we are back in Blue Anchor in Somerset, a place we have been coming since 2003.  What's special about Blue Anchor?  It's on the West Somerset Steam Railway line and by the coast.  And who is driving the steam train in the top right and bottom right images?  My husband!  It was a Christmas present I gave him to do the courses to become a steam engine driver - every boy's dream!

We had some dear friends who retired here who work on the line.  Our lovely friend Martin volunteered in the signal box and his wife, who we named Smashing Gill because she smiles the best smiles on the planet and says "smashing" a lot, did a super job of tending the flowers on the station at Crowcombe Heathfield.  

Sadly Martin died suddenly nearly 2 years ago now but we still remember him with a lot of warmth and affection for all the laughter we shared.  Also a fantastic photographer as well as a committed railway enthusiast and the two train images with my hubby driving are his.  He's the chap I am talking to about cameras in the background while our boy plays with the toys in the foreground.  Smashing Gill is in the one pictured with us in the shelter at a nearby play area.

The little steam engine our boy has there is one my husband put together as a child.  It still works.  Pop a bit of methylated spirits and water in there and ignite and you have a working steam engine  Marvellous thing.  

It's all about the steam trains.
Maggiemae ace
You have some wonderful memories and its so good you can share them here! I do love the top right one!
August 2nd, 2020  
Ingrid
That is so cool! My grandfather was a train driver and had the greatest stories about steam engines and how boring the diesel and electric trains were.... He passed away years ago, but I always will have something with trains, especially the ones powered by steam!
August 2nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I am really enjoying these holiday collages and taking all about them. Memories are so wonderful aren't they.
August 2nd, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
This is such a lovely little railway. Another great collage.
August 2nd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Super collage and wonderful narrative as usual! I live the way you take us back and share your lovely memories with us! Wow what a great birthday present to learn to drive a steam train!
August 2nd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Great collage and narrative, I love the one of your boy with his little steam neiging.
August 2nd, 2020  
