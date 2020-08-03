Memory Lane: Whitby

This will be a scene familiar to anyone who loves the Yorkshire coastline. This is Whitby and it's again a film image from my OM10 and it is August 2007.



Our boy is 6 and we have holidayed in an old railway station converted into a cottage on the old platform at Brompton-by-Sawdon.



Many days out to wonderful places, but I still remember vividly climbing the 199 steps all the way up to Whitby Abbey at the top on a boiling hot Bank Holiday Monday.



Both hubby and I have lived in Yorkshire - before we knew each other in his case and we did all our courting in York, the Dales and the Moors, hiking boots on and country pubs beckoning. We have a lot of affection for the county.