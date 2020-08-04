Memory Lane: Austria

It is October 2007 and we are visiting Austria for the first time as a family as we have friends who are working there in a Schloß for a few years in a little village in the Tyrol.



Austria has become like a second home to us. We have been back many times in both Winter and Summer alike and know some very special people there. Our friends have been back home again for years now, but we have continued to travel there.



I took this image on our first visit to the town of Zell am See, just along the valley from our favourite village of Mittersill. My boys have sailed in this lake, we have swum in it from the Lido and in Winter we have seen people walk on it covered in ice and my boys have skied in the mountains while I put on my snow boots and walked, stopping often for hot chocolate with cream and rum!



I had visited Austria before but this was our first visit as a family, so memorable as the start of a love for the place in our boy's heart too.