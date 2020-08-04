Previous
Memory Lane: Austria by casablanca
Photo 1223

Memory Lane: Austria

It is October 2007 and we are visiting Austria for the first time as a family as we have friends who are working there in a Schloß for a few years in a little village in the Tyrol.

Austria has become like a second home to us.  We have been back many times in both Winter and Summer alike and know some very special people there.  Our friends have been back home again for years now, but we have continued to travel there.

I took this image on our first visit to the town of Zell am See, just along the valley from our favourite village of Mittersill.  My boys have sailed in this lake, we have swum in it from the Lido and in Winter we have seen people walk on it covered in ice and my boys have skied in the mountains while I put on my snow boots and walked, stopping often for hot chocolate with cream and rum!  

I had visited Austria before but this was our first visit as a family, so memorable as the start of a love for the place in our boy's heart too.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Issi Bannerman ace
How nice to have a special link with a country. I have only been to Austria once, when I went skiing in Soll, many, many years ago, so it's not a country that I know well. I guess France is my 'second home' country. We have lived there on 4 separate occasions, and our kids know it well. I haven't been there in two years now. It's time I went back, but that will have to wait a while now. Our plan to ski in Méribel in March was thwarted by Covid-19. I think it's nice to think of another country in such a familiar but special way. I guess you won't be in Austria this year, but maybe next?!
August 4th, 2020  
chikadnz ace
The place names you mention are very familiar, I think I visited the same place in the mid-80s! I have lovely memories of a very white Christmas :-)
August 4th, 2020  
