Memory Lane: The Isles of Scilly by casablanca
Photo 1224

Memory Lane: The Isles of Scilly

What can I say about the Isles of Scilly, except that they are my idea of paradise?  25 miles off the south western tip of Cornwall in the far west of England, there are many uninhabited islands in this archipelago and five main inhabited islands:  St Mary's, Bryher, Tresco, St Martin's and St Agnes.

This photograph is taken on the largest, St Mary's, looking towards Hugh Town, the capital with Porthcressa Beach on this side and Town Beach on the other.  At its widest point the island is less than 2 miles across and much narrower than that here.  I always think one big wave would wash the whole town away!  There's nothing between here and America across the Atlantic Ocean and there are many sunken ships caught out by the many rocks below the surface.

It is so peaceful there, white sandy beaches, boat trips to the other islands weather permitting and the giant remote Bishop Rock Lighthouse out on the horizon.  It's only crowded around the jetty as the boats leave, then once you arrive on a new island you can be alone again in seconds.  A walking and wildlife paradise, it's one of my favourite places on earth.

My parents first brought me here in the late 80s and I have returned several times since, both on my own and with my young family.  This was a solo trip at Easter in 2008, leaving hubby in charge of the kid.  Or was it the other way around??  He was 6 years old, so........ LOL
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Marianna Micallef-Grimaud
It looks amazing. And thanks for all the useful information. It looks like a place I would love to visit!
August 5th, 2020  
Margo
Looks a lovely place to visit
August 5th, 2020  
