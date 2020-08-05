Memory Lane: The Isles of Scilly

What can I say about the Isles of Scilly, except that they are my idea of paradise? 25 miles off the south western tip of Cornwall in the far west of England, there are many uninhabited islands in this archipelago and five main inhabited islands: St Mary's, Bryher, Tresco, St Martin's and St Agnes.



This photograph is taken on the largest, St Mary's, looking towards Hugh Town, the capital with Porthcressa Beach on this side and Town Beach on the other. At its widest point the island is less than 2 miles across and much narrower than that here. I always think one big wave would wash the whole town away! There's nothing between here and America across the Atlantic Ocean and there are many sunken ships caught out by the many rocks below the surface.



It is so peaceful there, white sandy beaches, boat trips to the other islands weather permitting and the giant remote Bishop Rock Lighthouse out on the horizon. It's only crowded around the jetty as the boats leave, then once you arrive on a new island you can be alone again in seconds. A walking and wildlife paradise, it's one of my favourite places on earth.



My parents first brought me here in the late 80s and I have returned several times since, both on my own and with my young family. This was a solo trip at Easter in 2008, leaving hubby in charge of the kid. Or was it the other way around?? He was 6 years old, so........ LOL