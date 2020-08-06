Memory Lane: Scarborough North Bay

It's August 2010, the kid is 9 years old and we are enjoying another favourite place of ours: Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire.



Scarborough has two bays and in between stands the castle on the clifftop. The South Bay is very busy with fishing boats, amusement arcades and people everywhere. The North Bay is much quieter and we prefer it.



The place we stay is called The Sands and you can just see the white apartment block right on the beach in the image centre left, taken from the path by Scarborough Castle.



The bottom left image is from Peasholme Park, just a few hundred yards away from the beach where you can hire pedalo and rowing boats and several times a week see an enactment of a battle with large models on the lake.



Top left is the rowing boat out of sand the kid and I built and then waited for the tide to come and wash it away.....which it did!



Body boarding and playing in the sand, flying kites, cricket and frisbee play are all favourite things to do here and the whole array of the North Yorkshire Moors just behind and easy to access for day trips. Glorious!