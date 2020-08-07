Memory Lane - Pembroke

It is October 2011 and for the Half Term holiday we headed to Pembroke in South West Wales, staying in a holiday home that belonged to a colleague of my husband's right on the water's edge.



We call it the rainbow holiday because it threw it down with rain so often, we saw more rainbows than we had ever seen before! Hence the second line of images. The cross shaped one was most unusual.



But we also found some magical places. Secret beaches you had to hike to get to, where we flew kites, some lovely body boarding beaches, borrowed the owner of the house's speedboat and you can see the Teenager at the helm there. Some beautiful scenery upriver as you can see centre right.



Kid was 10 in this image and such a natural on the water, I am amazed we didn't work out sooner that watersports would be his thing! Oh that we had and could have sailed every weekend and cared less about all the pressures of education that ate the time in his young life.



Pembroke Castle in there and also St David's Cathedral in the centre. The oil refinery pictured at the bottom was just up the river from our home that week. Industrial but rather beautiful at night.



