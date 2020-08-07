Previous
Memory Lane - Pembroke by casablanca
Photo 1226

Memory Lane - Pembroke

It is October 2011 and for the Half Term holiday we headed to Pembroke in South West Wales, staying in a holiday home that belonged to a colleague of my husband's right on the water's edge.

We call it the rainbow holiday because it threw it down with rain so often, we saw more rainbows than we had ever seen before! Hence the second line of images. The cross shaped one was most unusual.

But we also found some magical places. Secret beaches you had to hike to get to, where we flew kites, some lovely body boarding beaches, borrowed the owner of the house's speedboat and you can see the Teenager at the helm there. Some beautiful scenery upriver as you can see centre right.

Kid was 10 in this image and such a natural on the water, I am amazed we didn't work out sooner that watersports would be his thing! Oh that we had and could have sailed every weekend and cared less about all the pressures of education that ate the time in his young life.

Pembroke Castle in there and also St David's Cathedral in the centre. The oil refinery pictured at the bottom was just up the river from our home that week. Industrial but rather beautiful at night.

7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great selection of fun photos! I love bottom right and top right, in particular. Great rainbows too! Can you still swing from those rings, I wonder? I don't think I could!!!
August 7th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann In my head, yes! The arthritis in the right hand might make gripping on a tad interesting, but it would be worth a try next time I see some!
August 7th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
What a beautiful collage! No I haven’t been here! Lol! Certainly sounds a fabulous place for a holiday! Some great images- stunning clouds and reflections!
August 7th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
Another wonderful selection of photos with so many different scenes of family fun. And in a glorious setting too. Such a happy photo! :)
August 7th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
What a great collage of this lovely part of the world. That cross is amazing, I've never seen that before. Fun times..
August 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
A lovely look at a lesser known coastal eyrie in Wales for some of us. History, nature, weather and family - sounds so good!
August 7th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful holiday collage, lots of fun to be had
August 7th, 2020  
Mave
Lovely area. I think the 'cross' rainbow is called a 'sundog'.
August 7th, 2020  
