Memory Lane: Bruges by casablanca
Photo 1227

Memory Lane: Bruges

It's April 2013 and the kid is heading to Normandy for a few days on a school trip to see the WWII beaches, visit the war graves and to pay tribute at the Menin Gate in Ypres.

We grabbed the opportunity of going off on a little break ourselves and caught the ferry to Calais and drove on to Bruges in Belgium.  Amusingly, we thought we would be on a later ferry than the school party so it was a bit of a shock all round when we found their coach at Dover and we were booked on the same boat!!  Looked like we were stalking them LOL!

Bruges is often nicknamed "The Venice of the North" because of its network of canals.  It is famous for beer, lace and chocolate among other things.  We had a super visit there and stayed in De Corenbloem, a magnificent house that had been painstakingly restored to its original splendour.  We loved it there and that green bed?  That was ours!

Images show the White Cliffs of Dover as we were leaving on the ferry in the early morning sun, the Grote Markt in the centre of Bruges, our favourite restaurant for its live jazz and blues music and amazing food " 'T Zwart Huis" and of course the bottom row has Belgian waffles and Belgian beer!

We also visited the potato museum and chocolate museum, both of which were fantastic, bizarre as they sound!  A lovely place, worth a visit.
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Monique ace
Wonderful city, great collage 👍
August 8th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
beautiful collage, thanks for bringing back stunnig memories that I have of this place to
August 8th, 2020  
Margo ace
Great shots Fav
August 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Lovely collage, looks like another nice place to visit. I’m enjoying all these mini holidays you are taking us on
August 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I'm travelling along with you with that good commentary and these pictures! I do love that green bed!
August 8th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
I bet you felt like a queen sleeping in that bed. A gorgeous place to stay at when on holiday. The market square looks amazing. So much to see in this collage . Thank you for sharing these memorable photos.
August 8th, 2020  
