Memory Lane: Bruges

It's April 2013 and the kid is heading to Normandy for a few days on a school trip to see the WWII beaches, visit the war graves and to pay tribute at the Menin Gate in Ypres.



We grabbed the opportunity of going off on a little break ourselves and caught the ferry to Calais and drove on to Bruges in Belgium. Amusingly, we thought we would be on a later ferry than the school party so it was a bit of a shock all round when we found their coach at Dover and we were booked on the same boat!! Looked like we were stalking them LOL!



Bruges is often nicknamed "The Venice of the North" because of its network of canals. It is famous for beer, lace and chocolate among other things. We had a super visit there and stayed in De Corenbloem, a magnificent house that had been painstakingly restored to its original splendour. We loved it there and that green bed? That was ours!



Images show the White Cliffs of Dover as we were leaving on the ferry in the early morning sun, the Grote Markt in the centre of Bruges, our favourite restaurant for its live jazz and blues music and amazing food " 'T Zwart Huis" and of course the bottom row has Belgian waffles and Belgian beer!



We also visited the potato museum and chocolate museum, both of which were fantastic, bizarre as they sound! A lovely place, worth a visit.