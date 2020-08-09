Previous
Memory Lane: Norfolk Broads by casablanca
Memory Lane: Norfolk Broads

The Summer of 2013 did not go to plan. I was taken into hospital with appendicitis and had to have surgery. By the time I left 9 days later, I had no appendix but I also had a nasty infection, pneumonia and a collapsed lung. So our planned trip driving around Germany and Austria and climbing mountains was off.

So a few weeks later, we took our little Mirror Dinghy "Scrumpy" up to the Norfolk Broads, hired a Gin Palace as we call them.......a motor cruiser.....tied her on the back and spent a leisurely week on board re-exploring the waterways we have sailed before.

We used Scrumpy to row to shore when there were not enough moorings and we had tied to a buoy and the boys took her out for sails too.

Pictured above is me refilling the water tank, the boys going off for a sail and initially climbing aboard our Gin Palace after tying Scrumpy on. He's not quite a Teenager there yet......he's just 12.

The sunset was taken one night at South Walsham Broad where we put the mud weight down to anchor us while we slept as there were no moorings at nearby Ranworth where we had headed originally. It was a peaceful place and we were the only ones moored there overnight. Rewarded with a lovely sunset as the day ended.
Another lovely collage. We also had fun holidays on The Broads with family and friends.
August 9th, 2020  
