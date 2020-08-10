Memory Lane Lake District New Year

Many times in my life I have hiked in the Lake District, in my childhood and still now all those years on. A most beloved place. So when I was about to begin my 50th year, we decided to spend New Year at Coniston in a cottage. Very very wet but utterly blissful.



Collage shows our New Year's Day walk wearing rather silly but fun hats a delightful friend in Canada had sent us - made everybody that we met smile! My boots on the landing stage by the lake.......rather IN the lake than next to it at the time with the excess water!



The giant stile was part of a fascinating walk full of crazy wooden carvings at Grizedale.



An exhibition for Donald Campbell's iconic Bluebird, which was gifted to the Ruskin Museum at Coniston by his family, in which he so famously died on 4th January 1967 attempting a speed record on the same lake. I am standing next to the car in which his father Malcolm had set land speed records and inspired his son's love of the achievements.



Finally the gravestone of Arthur Ransome and his wife Evgenia at Rusland Church. The author of so many wonderful stories in the Swallows and Amazons series.



A lovely way to start the year, in which I made a list of 50 Things to do in the Year I was 50. More on that tomorrow!