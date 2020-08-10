Previous
Next
Memory Lane Lake District New Year by casablanca
Photo 1229

Memory Lane Lake District New Year

Many times in my life I have hiked in the Lake District, in my childhood and still now all those years on. A most beloved place. So when I was about to begin my 50th year, we decided to spend New Year at Coniston in a cottage. Very very wet but utterly blissful.

Collage shows our New Year's Day walk wearing rather silly but fun hats a delightful friend in Canada had sent us - made everybody that we met smile! My boots on the landing stage by the lake.......rather IN the lake than next to it at the time with the excess water!

The giant stile was part of a fascinating walk full of crazy wooden carvings at Grizedale.

An exhibition for Donald Campbell's iconic Bluebird, which was gifted to the Ruskin Museum at Coniston by his family, in which he so famously died on 4th January 1967 attempting a speed record on the same lake. I am standing next to the car in which his father Malcolm had set land speed records and inspired his son's love of the achievements.

Finally the gravestone of Arthur Ransome and his wife Evgenia at Rusland Church. The author of so many wonderful stories in the Swallows and Amazons series.

A lovely way to start the year, in which I made a list of 50 Things to do in the Year I was 50. More on that tomorrow!
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

  • 8
  • 5
  • 1
  • 365 Main Album
  • 10th August 2020 6:24am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Monique ace
Fun collage ! And I remember those Fun animal hats, my kids and their friends wore them 😉
August 10th, 2020  
Mave
What a great way to spend New Year.
August 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
Really interesting collage. My feet look just like yours today, so wet here. Have you got webbed feet?
August 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great collage, love the hats!
August 10th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Great way to start your celebrations! I love the Lakes! Lots of happy memories there!
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise