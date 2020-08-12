Memory Lane: The Missing 38 -1

Especially for Kathy @kjarn
, who wanted to know the rest of my 50 Things list:
1. Visit the theatre (2nd Jan, Swallows & Amazons, Keswick)
2. Eat dinner at Bettys in York (4th Jan)
3. Lunch with my old lunching gang (7th Jan)
4. Walk on a beach in Winter (11th Jan, Camber Sands)
5. Visit Madame Tussauds (my birthday)
6. Visit London Zoo (my birthday)
7. Have 50 candles on my cake (my birthday)
8. Attend a Watoto Children's Choir concert (19th Jan)
9. Cook a new recipe every month (12x for that, so pic tomorrow!)
10. Attend a classical concert (2nd Feb, String Fever)
11. See a West End play (17th Feb, Strangers on a Train)
12. Coffee & Cake with Elaine (28th Feb)
13. Take Hubby to the Albert Hall as he'd never been (1st March)
14. Go to an opera (1st March, La Boheme, Albert Hall)
15. Attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral (Ash Wed, 5th March)
16. Have a Spa day (11th March, Five Lakes, Tiptree)
17. Meet Twinnie at Fortnum & Mason (14th March)
18. Visit Bressingham Steam Gardens in Norfolk (9th April)
19. Visit Hampton Court Palace (12th April)
20. Go to the top of The Shard (15th April)
21. Visit Exhibition Area on top of Tower Bridge (15th April)
22. Visit Chartwell (19th April)
23. Eat at Hotel Chocolat's Rabot 1745 restaurant (1st May)
24. Visit Blenheim Palace (30th May)
25. Visit Lord's Cricket Ground for a match (12th June)
26. Visit Chatsworth (29th June)
27. Take friends Caroline & Sam out for Afternoon Tea (15th July)
28. Drive an F1 car (22nd July)
29. Visit Neuschwannstein Castle, Germany (5th August)
30. Hike to the top of Krimml Waterfall, Austria (9th August)
31. Climb to the top of Ulm Cathedral Tower (14th August)
32. Visit the Mohnesee Dam, site of Dambusters Raid (15th Aug)
33. Visit HMS Belfast (21st Aug)
34. Take the tour of Buckingham Palace (27th August)
35. Visit Kew Gardens (28th August)
36. Visit Kew Palace (28th August)
37. Visit Wisley Gardens (23rd September)
38. Visit Niagara Falls (19th October)
39. See the Fall leaves in Vermont (21st October)
40. Visit the beach at Montauk, Long Island (25th October)
41. Visit New York City (26th October)
42. Go to the top of the Empire State Building (27th October)
43. Climb up The Monument, London (17th November)
44. Walk on the glass walkway, Tower Bridge (17th November)
45. Get my ears re-pierced (18th November)
46. Have a teaching session with a pro photographer (10th Dec)
47. See a film in Leicester Square (17th December)
48. Go to the Christmas Market in Lille, France (20th December)
49. See The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies at cinema (27th Dec)
50. Learn how to play the violin (all year)
You certainly did some wonderful things, a few I have done and many I'd like to