Photo 1232
Memory Lane: 50 Things, those 12 Recipes
The final shot of three relating to my year of 50 Things to do in the Year I was 50 back in 2014. One of them was cook a new recipe every month:
Jan: Creamed Chicken with Avocado
Feb: Vegetable Cake
Mar: Minted Pea and Ham Hock Soup
Apr: Chicken, Asparagus and Crispy Potato Pie
May: Dark Cocoa Sponge with Cinnamon Cream
Jun: Beef and Mushroom Stroganoff
Jul: Leftovers Pasta: feta, baby corn, spinach, ham hock, mushrooms, thyme & lemon
Aug: Cheddar Cheese Risotto with green beans and mushroom
Sep: Bacon and Cheese Turnovers
Oct: Broccoli, Tomato & Macaroni Cheese Bake
Nov: Pumpkin Soup with Styrian Pumpkin Oil
Dec: Baked Pork Schnitzel
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
13th August 2020 6:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
