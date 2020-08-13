Previous
Next
Memory Lane: 50 Things, those 12 Recipes by casablanca
Photo 1232

Memory Lane: 50 Things, those 12 Recipes

The final shot of three relating to my year of 50 Things to do in the Year I was 50 back in 2014. One of them was cook a new recipe every month:

Jan: Creamed Chicken with Avocado 
Feb: Vegetable Cake 
Mar: Minted Pea and Ham Hock Soup 
Apr: Chicken, Asparagus and Crispy Potato Pie 
May: Dark Cocoa Sponge with Cinnamon Cream  
Jun:  Beef and Mushroom Stroganoff 
Jul:  Leftovers Pasta: feta, baby corn, spinach, ham hock, mushrooms, thyme & lemon 
Aug: Cheddar Cheese Risotto with green beans and mushroom 
Sep: Bacon and Cheese Turnovers 
Oct:  Broccoli, Tomato & Macaroni Cheese Bake 
Nov: Pumpkin Soup with Styrian Pumpkin Oil 
Dec: Baked Pork Schnitzel 
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise