Memory Lane: Haarlem

It is Easter 2015 and we spent a few days in Holland, staying in Haarlem, the Teenager and I both trying to get our strength back after a hefty bout of flu. Half the holiday asleep, but the other half is pictured here!



When I was a teenager, I read a book by Corrie ten Boom called "The Hiding Place." She and her family hid Jews from the Nazis in their home and created a false wall in her bedroom that was accessible through the linen closet as a hiding place during raids. They saved many Jews that way, though in the end she and her family were sent to concentration camps and not all survived. Powerful and uplifting book and they lived in Haarlem, so it was a very moving experience to visit their former home and see it for ourselves. You can see the actual hiding place in one of the photos here.



We also visited the amazing cheese market at Alkmaar, which is a fantastic spectacle to watch and I highly recommend it. We took a train to nearby Amsterdam and enjoyed wandering the streets and spotted those dancers by the Rijksmuseum gardens.



Also a wonderful day at Keukenhof seeing the Spring flowers in those incredible displays. The Teenager is also pictured inside a living sculpture of Van Gogh's Irises painting, which was enormous fun.

Jopen is a wonderful microbrewery and bar inside a disused church building, so the stained glass windows form a fascinating backdrop.



On our way home, we stopped at Delft and went to see some pottery and painting there and a final stop at Kinderdijk to see the windmills before catching the ferry home to Dover.