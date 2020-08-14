Previous
Memory Lane: Haarlem by casablanca
Photo 1233

Memory Lane: Haarlem

It is Easter 2015 and we spent a few days in Holland, staying in Haarlem, the Teenager and I both trying to get our strength back after a hefty bout of flu.  Half the holiday asleep, but the other half is pictured here!

When I was a teenager, I read a book by Corrie ten Boom called "The Hiding Place."  She and her family hid Jews from the Nazis in their home and created a false wall in her bedroom that was accessible through the linen closet as a hiding place during raids.  They saved many Jews that way, though in the end she and her family were sent to concentration camps and not all survived.  Powerful and uplifting book and they lived in Haarlem, so it was a very moving experience to visit their former home and see it for ourselves.  You can see the actual hiding place in one of the photos here.

We also visited the amazing cheese market at Alkmaar, which is a fantastic spectacle to watch and I highly recommend it.  We took a train to nearby Amsterdam and enjoyed wandering the streets and spotted those dancers by the Rijksmuseum gardens. 

Also a wonderful day at Keukenhof seeing the Spring flowers in those incredible displays.  The Teenager is also pictured inside a living sculpture of Van Gogh's Irises painting, which was enormous fun.
Jopen is a wonderful microbrewery and bar inside a disused church building, so the stained glass windows form a fascinating backdrop. 

On our way home, we stopped at Delft and went to see some pottery and painting there and a final stop at Kinderdijk to see the windmills before catching the ferry home to Dover.
14th August 2020

Casablanca

casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

  • 365 Main Album
  • 14th August 2020 6:53am
Diana ace
I am loving your holiday collages and stories that go with them. So much fun seeing and reading what you have all done and seen.
August 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@ludwigsdiana So pleased you are enjoying them. Sometimes it's nice to look back and remember how wonderful the places are one has already been. I feel very blessed at the memories!
August 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Another Anne Frank story - pleased to hear it being made public. I love all you pics but particularly the windmill one!
August 14th, 2020  
Margo ace
Wonderful collage of Holland Fav
August 14th, 2020  
