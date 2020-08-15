Memory Lane Shaldon

It's October half term 2015 and we are in Shaldon in Devon. That little boat top left is the ferry that gets you from Shaldon across the tidal river to Teignmouth. Hubby used to holiday in this village as a child, so has a lot of affection for it.



So how did we spend our week? We walked from Shaldon to Torquay by mistake. Rather like the Arthur Ransome book "We didn't mean to go to sea" we now have "We didn't mean to go to Torquay." We wandered out for a "short walk" and ended up hiking what is described as "a strenuous and frequently very steep" section of the South West Coast Path. Not a couple of miles, but almost 11.



After doing half of it, being totally unprepared and lacking snacks and water, I called it quits and said we should return and finish it the next day because I am a bit OCD like that. We stumbled into Kent's Cavern the next day, a huge area of fascinating caves in Torquay, exhausted and desperate for goodies from their cafe! Thankfully there was a bus to take us back! Teenager still tells me it was all my fault.......it wasn't the distance, it was the perpetual sheer ups and downs of the cliff paths! Two of the three of us fell asleep in Kent Cavern Cafe.....



Aside from that, we met meerkats at the delightful Becky Falls, had dinner in a pub with lovely friends in Dartmoor, visited another completely bonkers friend we adore, pictured here in Viking helmet for no good reason I can recall, and who persuaded us to sing at the Red Rock folk club in a microbrewery one evening she frequents. First time hubby and I had ever sung together in public (he's a violinist, not a singer) and we hurriedly scrawled the words of a song on a borrowed piece of paper and winged it the best we could. It was rather fun. Crazy holiday but memorable!!