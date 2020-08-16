Previous
Next
Memory Lane: Austrian Snow by casablanca
Photo 1235

Memory Lane: Austrian Snow

I thought it would be rather fun to track the Teenager's growth through his skiing exploits.

He first attempted to ski in Kitzbühel aged almost 7 in March 2008, top left image.  Moving left to right, you see the change in clothes as he grew, the height next to his Dad and his competency clearly developing.  They do both love their skiing! 

Last one bottom left was Christmas 2018, when hubby had a bad accident on day 3 and required 6.5 hours of emergency surgery to try to piece back his pulverised ankle with its "many many fractures" as the Austrian Dr said.  Teenager then skied alone for a few days.

Consequently, we didn't ski in 2019 and not this year either, thanks to Covid.  At some point, hubby hopes to ski again and the Teenager would definitely like to.

Me?  I don't ski.  I love mountains, but don't fancy skiing at all, though I love to watch it.  So what do I do?  Bottom centre:  I put my snow boots on and hike with a pair of poles for stability and bottom right: a spot of tobogganing is always fun!  Of course, I take photos and I stop at mountaintop alms to drink hot chocolate with cream and rum.  It would be rude not to!
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monique ace
Fun collage
August 16th, 2020  
Margo ace
Such fun
August 16th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Great set of progress shots - I personally think you have the best idea!
August 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
wonderful shots of fun times in the snow.
August 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is great watching him grow not only in size but in competence. I hope hubby doesn't have any long lasting issues after such a bad break. I'm not sure I'd like the coldness of the snow but I'd love to join you for the hot chocolate.
August 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Always knew you were a woman of taste! :) Austria is fab for snow in Winter. It was around -20 in most of these, but because it is a dry cold and the sun is shining, it feels fabulous and crisp so long as you keep your warm clothes on!!
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise