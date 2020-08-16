Memory Lane: Austrian Snow

I thought it would be rather fun to track the Teenager's growth through his skiing exploits.



He first attempted to ski in Kitzbühel aged almost 7 in March 2008, top left image. Moving left to right, you see the change in clothes as he grew, the height next to his Dad and his competency clearly developing. They do both love their skiing!



Last one bottom left was Christmas 2018, when hubby had a bad accident on day 3 and required 6.5 hours of emergency surgery to try to piece back his pulverised ankle with its "many many fractures" as the Austrian Dr said. Teenager then skied alone for a few days.



Consequently, we didn't ski in 2019 and not this year either, thanks to Covid. At some point, hubby hopes to ski again and the Teenager would definitely like to.



Me? I don't ski. I love mountains, but don't fancy skiing at all, though I love to watch it. So what do I do? Bottom centre: I put my snow boots on and hike with a pair of poles for stability and bottom right: a spot of tobogganing is always fun! Of course, I take photos and I stop at mountaintop alms to drink hot chocolate with cream and rum. It would be rude not to!