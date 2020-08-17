Memory Lane: Chester

@shutterbug49 asked
me if I had ever visited Chester. As it happened, I had lived there for 7 years and I returned there in 2017 after a gap of many many years. So this is in honour of her!
I saw my boys off as they began the Coast to Coast 200 mile hike in the rain at St Bees on the Cumbrian coast (second time they had done it together!) and caught a train down to Chester. As you can see by the centre top image, I was young last time I was there! This was when I was a student in the early 80s and I am the skinny one on the left in the pale blue cardigan, walking through the city centre with my friends Jane and Alistair. Always wondered what happened to him.......
The weir, the cathedral, the Tudor Rows, Eastgate Clock and Roman City Walls all still there as I remembered, though the shops had all changed, and I visited my old Alma Mater, which is now a university. Back in my day (how old does that make me sound!!) when I studied for my degree, it was simply called Chester College and was part of Liverpool University. The bottom centre image is my hostel from my 1st year there, only it didn't have bike sheds and foliage around it then! A lot has changed and it is a hugely expanded site now, but the central steps and the entrance remain the same.
Managed to meet up with a delightful old friend for afternoon tea. An absolute treat to see him after so long and I glimpsed another old pal in action as the Town Crier. He was once a teacher and I taught his class for a day, giving them a drama workshop many moons ago!
Re the central image of the now discovered and restored amphitheatre:
A doorman at my hotel asked me if a lot had changed since I had lived there. I said "well, the Roman amphitheatre wasn't there back then."
He smiled a wry smile and replied in his perfect scouse accent
"I think you'll find it's been there for a couple of thousand years, love!"
Interesting to return after so long and lay a few ghosts to rest.