Memory Lane: Berlin

It's July 2017 and the Teenager has gone off on RAF Camp, so we sneaked off to Berlin.



Hubby found it an immensely moving place to be, particularly standing in front of the Brandenburg Gate and at Checkpoint Charlie. It was my first time in Berlin, but he had been here when he was in the army and he had been through Checkpoint Charlie on his motorbike and the last time he had seen the Brandenburg Gate, it was impossible to walk through it because The Wall was still in place and heavily guarded. He just stood and marvelled and then walked right underneath and back again, just stunned and deeply moved at how different the city was.



We packed a huge amount into our 5 days there. The Stasi Museum, the Spy Museum, the DDR Museum, the Checkpoint Charlie Museum, the Berlin Tower, various sections of The Wall, took a boat trip up the river and we walked for hours......just so much to see in both the old east and west. I preferred the architecture and history of the east personally, but so much to take in. We simply must return.



Pictured are:Top Row: Us arriving and catching the train from the airport

A section of graffiti from The Wall

The Berlin Mall where there were dancers tangoing in the plaza

Hubby dwarfed by the statues of Marx and Engels

Centre Row: The Brandenburg Gate

Checkpoint Charlie

Holocaust Memorial

Graffiti on an apartment block, east Berlin

Bottom Row: The dome atop the Reichstag

Ampelmann Shop - Ampelmann is the quirky fellow in the traffic lights of Berlin and he is very popular

1936 Olympic Stadium

Berlin Cathedral