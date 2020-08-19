Memory Lane: Hayle, Cornwall

So why do the British have a love affair with Cornwall? It's not just the Winston Graham stories and television series of the enigmatic and handsome Poldark and a landscape littered with tin mines and fishing boats. It's the beach life and the sea, the watersports and the long hours of sunshine (hopefully) in the far south west of Britain. It's what you see here in this collage.



This is August 2017 and the Teenager has finished RAF Camp and a church youth camp and we are finally all together for a week before school begins again, so we chose Hayle in Cornwall. Our little self catering lodge was on a private sand dune right next to the huge expanse of Hayle Beach and smack in the centre where there were no cafes or facilities, so we found we had it largely to ourselves as people with children and day visitors tended to choose one end or the other where such things could be found.



The boys body boarded in the water, tried to avoid all the moon jellyfish, which were plentiful at the time (!) and we relished long evening walks at sunset along our beach with barely a soul in sight.



We took a trip across to Newlyn to visit friends - the view from their house is the third from the right in the middle row. We took a hike around some nearby clifftop walks and saw seals on the inaccessible beach below (column on the right).



We also went to St Michael's Mount. If you don't know it, it is a castle out on a rock in the bay that has a history as a Benedictine Priory. You can only access it on foot at low tide, when the causeway is visible. There is an image in the right hand column at high tide and you can see there is no path visible. The island is cut off from the mainland.



In the centre, you can see the view from the castle on the island, down across the harbour and the causeway is now visible with some people walking across. You can, of course, travel by boat there any time.



The view beneath that is of all the people beginning the walk back to the land, racing against the tide times. Generally, the causeway is visible 2 hours either side of low water, but the tide both disappears and reappears here with remarkable speed so you have to get that bit right!



The Teenager snapped that romantic photo of me and hubby in the sunset on Hayle Beach. I've always loved that one.