Memory Lane: Glencoe

It's late March 2018 and our 16 year old son is in the Himalayas, trekking all the way up to Everest Base Camp with a school group.



Hubby and I were a few weeks ahead of our Silver Wedding, so we took advantage of his absence and went on a special holiday to Scotland. A few glorious days in Edinburgh were followed by a wonderful week in Glencoe, watching wildlife, walking in the mountains and drinking in the scenery.



It was my first holiday in Scotland, though hubby had been on his motorbike in the days before he knew me.



We saw the country in many moods from sunshine to snow and such beauty! Aye me, she really is "The Bonnie Land" as my friend calls her.



When it was 4th April and I knew our son would be standing on the highest mountain in the world up at 18,000 feet at Everest Base Camp, we decided we should be at the top of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in Scotland. Unfortunately, the snow clouds descended and it wasn't safe for us up there, so we opted instead for the highest distillery in Scotland and went for a whisky tasting at Dalwhinnie in the thick snow! At least it was a highest something!



The stags were in Glen Etive, where the iconic scenes from the James Bond movie Skyfall were filmed with that DB5 and Daniel Craig and Judi Dench.



We were very excited to see red squirrels too as they were wiped out by the greys in England.



Beautiful place. We will have to return.



Just a couple more old images to go and I will return to 2020, having enjoyed a bit of family history and good memories.