Memory Lane: Summer Extravaganza

The day after the Teenager got his A Level results last year, we set off on a European tour in our car. We had loads of fantastic day trips out, which are not included here, but this is just one from each place we went to just for fun. We couldn't have done any of this in 2020, that's for sure! So we feel very blessed that we did it last year.
Brussels, Belgium (the Atomium)
Trier, Germany (The Porta Nigra)
Strasbourg, France
Titisee, Germany
The Rhine Falls, just over the Swiss-German border
Lucerne, Switzerland (the Käpellbrücke)
Interlaken, Switzerland
Montreux, Switzerland (Freddy Mercury memorial statue by the lake)
Zermatt, Switzerland (the Matterhorn)
Rhone Glacier, source of the River Rhone, Switzerland
William Tell statue, Altdorf, Switzerland
Brunnen, Switzerland
Sumvitg and the amazing accoustic art structure called Ogna, Switzerland
Chur, Switzerland
Liechtenstein
St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Innsbruck, Austria
Mittersill, Austria
Wolfgangsee, Austria
Bad Mergentheim, Germany
Koblenz, Germany
One more memory picture tomorrow and then I return to the present day, I think..... possibly...... :)