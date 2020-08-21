Previous
Memory Lane: Summer Extravaganza by casablanca
Photo 1240

Memory Lane: Summer Extravaganza

The day after the Teenager got his A Level results last year, we set off on a European tour in our car.  We had loads of fantastic day trips out, which are not included here, but this is just one from each place we went to just for fun.  We couldn't have done any of this in 2020, that's for sure!  So we feel very blessed that we did it last year. 

Brussels, Belgium (the Atomium)
Trier, Germany (The Porta Nigra)
Strasbourg, France
Titisee, Germany
The Rhine Falls, just over the Swiss-German border
Lucerne, Switzerland (the Käpellbrücke)
Interlaken, Switzerland
Montreux, Switzerland (Freddy Mercury memorial statue by the lake)
Zermatt, Switzerland (the Matterhorn)
Rhone Glacier, source of the River Rhone, Switzerland
William Tell statue, Altdorf, Switzerland
Brunnen, Switzerland
Sumvitg and the amazing accoustic art structure called Ogna, Switzerland
Chur, Switzerland
Liechtenstein
St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
Innsbruck, Austria
Mittersill, Austria
Wolfgangsee, Austria
Bad Mergentheim, Germany
Koblenz, Germany

One more memory picture tomorrow and then I return to the present day, I think..... possibly...... :)
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful selection of photos from your trip last year. I bet you're glad that the teenager got his A Levels under his belt last year too - this year seems to be a bit of a fiasco for most kids.
August 21st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I have just realised the Mittersill image is missing! Aggh. But then we have many from there, a favourite place for skiing.
August 21st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann I cannot tell you how many times we have said exactly that! So very grateful he finished school last year and not this. He also would not have had the opportunities to work out he wanted a watersports career. Very grateful!
August 21st, 2020  
