Memory Lane: Summer Extravaganza

The day after the Teenager got his A Level results last year, we set off on a European tour in our car. We had loads of fantastic day trips out, which are not included here, but this is just one from each place we went to just for fun. We couldn't have done any of this in 2020, that's for sure! So we feel very blessed that we did it last year.



Brussels, Belgium (the Atomium)

Trier, Germany (The Porta Nigra)

Strasbourg, France

Titisee, Germany

The Rhine Falls, just over the Swiss-German border

Lucerne, Switzerland (the Käpellbrücke)

Interlaken, Switzerland

Montreux, Switzerland (Freddy Mercury memorial statue by the lake)

Zermatt, Switzerland (the Matterhorn)

Rhone Glacier, source of the River Rhone, Switzerland

William Tell statue, Altdorf, Switzerland

Brunnen, Switzerland

Sumvitg and the amazing accoustic art structure called Ogna, Switzerland

Chur, Switzerland

Liechtenstein

St Anton am Arlberg, Austria

Innsbruck, Austria

Mittersill, Austria

Wolfgangsee, Austria

Bad Mergentheim, Germany

Koblenz, Germany



One more memory picture tomorrow and then I return to the present day, I think..... possibly...... :)