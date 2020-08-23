Burrowing Owl

Hubby's 60th birthday present from the Teenager was a falconry day. That was back in February, but with Lockdown it has only recently become possible to do it.



This was just over a week ago and he had a fantastic and thrilling day with a number of amazing birds flying to his gloved hand. I paid for a spectator ticket so I could follow him all day and take photos.



This little one is a Burrowing Owl, one of a pair called Bubble and Squeak, and it was the first bird he met that day.