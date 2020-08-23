Previous
Burrowing Owl by casablanca
Burrowing Owl

Hubby's 60th birthday present from the Teenager was a falconry day. That was back in February, but with Lockdown it has only recently become possible to do it.

This was just over a week ago and he had a fantastic and thrilling day with a number of amazing birds flying to his gloved hand. I paid for a spectator ticket so I could follow him all day and take photos.

This little one is a Burrowing Owl, one of a pair called Bubble and Squeak, and it was the first bird he met that day.
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Jacqueline
Amazing shots, I’ve done this myself on a birthday a few years back it was absolutely splendid!
Belated happy birthday to your hubby!
August 23rd, 2020  
Monique
Lovely series of shots, and a great gift !
August 23rd, 2020  
Mave
What a good gift. Would love to do that. Maybe next year!
August 23rd, 2020  
