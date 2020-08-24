Previous
Common Buzzard by casablanca
Photo 1243

Common Buzzard

The second bird hubby flew on his falconry experience last weekend.

Nothing common about a buzzard, in my opinion! Glorious birds. I couldn't choose between these images, so put them all together.

In Scotland, they are dubbed the "tourist eagles" because many people think they have seen an eagle, when in fact it was a buzzard. Lovely wing span, gorgeous bird.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Beautiful shots in this wonderful bird. I feel very privileged to have these beautiful birds just down the road from me. Due to lockdown I was not able to visit, but will have to change that after seeing your lovely collage.
August 24th, 2020  
