Barn Owl

Loved watching this beauty flying around. I had always thought Barn Owls were nocturnal, but we discovered this is not so in Great Britain. They also hunt and are very active in the daylight, so this one was not out of its comfort zone at all to be flying for us.



Loved that huge wing span in flight and such pretty colourings up close. I had always thought they were "just brown and white" and had no idea of how very pretty their colours are.