Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1245
Vega, the Harris Hawk
The fourth bird hubby got to fly was this amazing beauty, a Harris Hawk. Called Vega, he was amazing to watch.
We were taken out on a walk through the fields and woodland near to the centre and watching him fly in his natural habitat was fantastic.
As we walked, every now and then we would stop and one of the people on the experience would hold out the gloved hand with food and Luke, our team member with us for this bird, would call him.
He'd think about it sometimes before we saw a stirring in the trees and down he would swoop. A powerful hunting bird and a joy to watch so close up.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1432
photos
171
followers
71
following
341% complete
View this month »
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
26th August 2020 6:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
He's a powerful looking bird, fabulous detail in the bigger photo
August 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close