Vega, the Harris Hawk

The fourth bird hubby got to fly was this amazing beauty, a Harris Hawk. Called Vega, he was amazing to watch.



We were taken out on a walk through the fields and woodland near to the centre and watching him fly in his natural habitat was fantastic.



As we walked, every now and then we would stop and one of the people on the experience would hold out the gloved hand with food and Luke, our team member with us for this bird, would call him.



He'd think about it sometimes before we saw a stirring in the trees and down he would swoop. A powerful hunting bird and a joy to watch so close up.