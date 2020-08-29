Previous
Falcon by casablanca
Falcon

The penultimate bird of hubby's experience day was a Saker Falcon called Star. Wonderful bird. Tried to capture her flying in from the skies but she was way too fast!

An immensely powerful bird, amazing hunter and oh so fast! She came to a lure made of a food on a long rope that the trainer swung in circles and then pulled away. On her last run in, she let her have the food. She then flew to the glove for us.

Saker Falcons are the second largest falcon in the world and sadly they are endangered out in the wild.
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Beautiful shots, such a gorgeous bird.
August 29th, 2020  
Ingrid
Great shots!
August 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow another great shot. He did have a fun day didn't he. I am sure you enjoyed taking the photos too.
August 29th, 2020  
