Yuri

Yuri is a magnificent Steppe Eagle with a wing span of 6 feet and he weighs 6 lbs, so hubby really noticed when this guy landed on his arm!



We were warned never to turn our backs on him, a seriously powerful eagle with incredible talons.



He landed on hubby's arm, took the dead chick to eat and then flew off, disappearing into the fields. The trainers had to go off and track him to get him back via the GPS attached to his foot. Classic moment! He clearly wasn't in the mood to play ball!



He returned under his own steam about 10 minutes later and I took a portrait of him, which I will post tomorrow. Awesome bird and such a privilege to have been so close to him and to watch him fly.