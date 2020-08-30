Previous
Next
Yuri by casablanca
Photo 1249

Yuri

Yuri is a magnificent Steppe Eagle with a wing span of 6 feet and he weighs 6 lbs, so hubby really noticed when this guy landed on his arm!

We were warned never to turn our backs on him, a seriously powerful eagle with incredible talons.

He landed on hubby's arm, took the dead chick to eat and then flew off, disappearing into the fields. The trainers had to go off and track him to get him back via the GPS attached to his foot. Classic moment! He clearly wasn't in the mood to play ball!

He returned under his own steam about 10 minutes later and I took a portrait of him, which I will post tomorrow. Awesome bird and such a privilege to have been so close to him and to watch him fly.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture, what an exciting day.
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise