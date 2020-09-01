Kit Down

All the children have left, the car park has emptied and while I watch the wildlife on the far side of the lake and wait to pick my son up after his shift last night, I spot him through the fencing tidying up the watersports kit ready for the next day's activities.



Loved the superhero leap off his powerboat as they pull it out of the water!



He's loving his job and it's a great first experience for him in the world of work, doing stuff he loves. Still immensely grateful for someone who took him on with qualifications, but no experience. It's a rare thing these days and it's worth a lot. ❤️



