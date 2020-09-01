Previous
Kit Down by casablanca
Photo 1251

Kit Down

All the children have left, the car park has emptied and while I watch the wildlife on the far side of the lake and wait to pick my son up after his shift last night, I spot him through the fencing tidying up the watersports kit ready for the next day's activities.

Loved the superhero leap off his powerboat as they pull it out of the water!

He's loving his job and it's a great first experience for him in the world of work, doing stuff he loves. Still immensely grateful for someone who took him on with qualifications, but no experience. It's a rare thing these days and it's worth a lot. ❤️

1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Casablanca

Photo Details

Faye Turner
Great capture
September 1st, 2020  
Ingrid
What a great timing and jump! And I'm happy to hear that he loves his first job!
September 1st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great action shot, lots of lovely colours. It’s so great he’s enjoying working.
September 1st, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect timing and great colours.
September 1st, 2020  
